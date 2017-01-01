



After breaking out of the Ardennes the German armored and motorized forces drove for the Channel ports to divide the Allied forces from one another. The British Expeditionary Force (BEF) in Belgium and the British High Command in London were in a quandary as to how best to proceed; whether to find a way to breakout of the German encirclement or withdraw from the continent back to Great Britain



The Allied forces in Calais, composed of recently landed British regular and reservist (Territorials) infantry, as well as elements of the 1st Armoured Division, received contradictory orders as to whether they were to defend the port, advance and attack, or withdraw. The battle of Calais in many ways came to stand for the tragic outcome of the campaign for the Allies in 1940. The garrison’s determined stand also took a toll on the German’s 10th Panzer Division, and that any invasion of Great Britain would not be easy or similar to what transpired in France and Low Countries.