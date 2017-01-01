|
After breaking out of the Ardennes the
German armored and motorized forces drove
for the Channel ports to divide the Allied
forces from one another. The British
Expeditionary Force (BEF) in Belgium and the
British High Command in London were in a
quandary as to how best to proceed; whether
to find a way to breakout of the German
encirclement or withdraw from the continent
back to Great Britain
The Allied forces in Calais, composed of
recently landed British regular and
reservist (Territorials) infantry, as well
as elements of the 1st Armoured Division,
received contradictory orders as to whether
they were to defend the port, advance and
attack, or withdraw.
The battle of Calais in many ways came to
stand for the tragic outcome
of
the campaign for the Allies in 1940. The
garrison’s determined stand also took a toll
on the German’s 10th Panzer
Division, and that any invasion of Great
Britain would not be easy or similar to what
transpired in France and Low Countries.
