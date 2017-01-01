 
Main Page | Catalogs | In Development | Card & Supplements | Links | Ordering | Files | Contact Us
 
CARDS AND SUPPLEMENTS
All Card sets are priced at $8.00 unless otherwise specified
       
For enhanced play of
The Glory that was Greece, Volume III		 For enhanced play of
Depths of Courage-Algeciras Harbor
Depths of Courage-Gibraltar Harbor		 For enhanced play of
Land of Confusion		  
By Bruce Yearian By Dariusz Buraczewski By Ilya Kudriashov  
       
Click this button to order any set of cards
 
For enhanced play of
Kekionga and St. Clair's Folly		 For enhanced play of
A Bold Fight		 For enhanced play of
Diamond in the Rough		 For enhanced play of
Greyhound vs. Bear
By Nils Johansson By Tim Allen By Antonio Pinar Pena By Tim Allen
       
Click this button to order any set of cards
 
For enhanced play of
As Tears Go By		 For enhanced play of
Day of Infamy		 For enhanced play of
Thunder Gods		 For enhanced play of
Heroes' Crossroads
By Ilya Kudriashov By Tim Allen By Antonio Pinar Pena By Antonio Pinar Pena
       
Click this button to order any set of cards
For enhanced play of
Nemesis		 For enhanced play of
Bitter Heights		 For enhanced play of
Till Darkness Goes		 For enhanced play of
Bad Moon Rising
By Tim Allen By Antonio Pinar Pena
       
Click this button to order any set of cards
For enhanced play of
City of Confusion		 For enhanced play of
Brave and Noble Fights		 For enhanced play of
Fortunate Sons		 For enhanced play of
Courage Under Fire
By Tim Allen By Tim Allen   By Tim Allen
       
Click this button to order any set of cards
       
For enhanced play of
Duel of Iron		 For enhanced play of
Fighting Eagles		 For enhanced play of
What Went Wrong		 For enhanced play of
Mud, Blood and Steel
By Ilya Kudriashov By Tim Allen By Antonio Pinar Pena By Bruce Yearian
       
Click this button to order any set of cards
 
For enhanced play of
Sound and Fury		 For enhanced play of
Breaking Teeth		 For enhanced play of
Dueling Eagles		 For enhanced play of
Fateful Days
By Ilya Kudriashov By Ilya Kudriashov By Ilya Kudriashov By Tim Allen
       
Click this button to order any set of cards
For enhanced play of
Depths of Courage		 For enhanced play of
One Shot Away		 For enhanced play of
La Garde Recule		 For enhanced play of
Showtime Hanoi
By Antonio Pinar Pena By Ilya Kudriashov By Antonio Pinar Pena By Ilya Kudriashov
Click this button to order any set of cards
For enhanced play of
Some Poles Apart		 For enhanced play of
Stand at Mortain		 For enhanced play of
No Safe Harbor		 For enhanced play of
Battle Royale
By Antonio Pinar Pena By Antonio Pinar Pena By Ilya Kudriashov By Antonio Pinar Pena
Click this button to order any set of cards
For enhanced play of
Behold a Pale Glider		 For enhanced play of
The Siege of Rhodes		 For enhanced play of
Surrender unto Caesar		 For enhanced play of
Dueling Eagles
By Ilya Kudriashov By Ilya Kudriashov By Ilya Kudriashov By Antonio Pinar Pena
Click this button to order any set of cards
For enhanced play of
Midway: A Defiant Stand		 For enhanced play of
Leipzig 1813		 For enhanced play of
Paying the Peiper		 For enhanced play of
The Union Forever
By Ilya Kudriashov By Ilya Kudriashov By Ilya Kudriashov By Ilya Kudriashov
Click this button to order any set of cards
       
 
 
 
©2017, High Flying Dice Games, LLC. All rights reserved.