Game Credits:
Game Design: John Theissen
Development: Paul Rohrbaugh
Graphics: Bruce Yearian
Playtesting:
Brian Brennan and
Paul Rohrbaugh
SPRINGING THE TRAP
Operation Fredericus
May 12-25, 1942
Background
On 12 May, the
Russians struck first. After an hour of
artillery bombardment began, the ground
offensive began, meeting tough German defense
from the start. By the end of the first day, the
deepest penetration achieved by Soviet troops
was merely 10 kilometers On 15 and 16 May,
Russian offensives restarted, meeting the same
stiff resistance that had frustrated them in the
first few days. To the south, however, Soviet
troops were able to penetrate deeper into German
lines.
On 17 May, the
German 3rd Panzer Corps and 46th Army Corps
commanded by von Bock, supported by aircraft,
arrived, enabling the Germans to launch
Operation Fridericus, pushing back the Soviet
Barvenkovo bridgehead. On 19 May, General Paulus
launched a general offensive to the north as
Bock's troops advanced in the south, thus
attempting to surround the Soviets in the Izyum
salient. On 20 May, the nearly surrounded Soviet
forces mounted counteroffensives, but none of
the attempts were successful in breaking through
the German lines. The Soviets achieved some
small victories on 21 and 22 May, but by 24 May,
they were surrounded near Kharkov.
The Game
Springing the Trap
is an expansion and extension of John
Theissen's other game
Baiting the Bear.
This expands the area of play to the
south, greatly enhancing the game
experience.