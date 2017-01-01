|
$14.95
does not include shipping
Game Design: Paul
Rohrbaugh
Graphics: Ilya Kudriashov Playtesting:
Brian Brennan and John Burtt
Mounted counters are available for an additional $5.00
One 11 by 17 inch map | 120 double-sided
units | One Player Aid | One, 8 page Rules Book
Following the
disastrous 1963 battle of Ap Bac, more
military equipment and advisors were sent by
the United States to the Republic of South
Vietnam in the hopes that better armaments
and training could defeat the obviously
growing strength of the Communist forces in
that embattled country. The Battle of Binh
Gia was the first major test of the effects
of the escalating US
presence in South Vietnam, and its outcome
had a telling effect on the US role in the
conflict.
For the NLF player you will need to weigh
carefully when/if to withdraw. You have
overwhelming force on the ground atstart,
but if you cannot win an early automatic
victory, your
enemy will grow in strength and capability
as the game goes on. You also can, in many
ways set the pace of the battle with your
deployments and withdrawal decisions, but be
careful of losing sight of how to win as a
prolonged battle could just as well play
into your enemy’s hands as yours.
The ARVN player needs to proceed with
deliberation during the game. You are vastly
outnumbered on the ground atstart, and will
have to pay a steep price in VP to enter
your
reinforcements. You can’t afford to
cautious, as your enemy could just withdraw
when it looks as if their lead in VP is
jeopardized. You will need to look and plan
ahead in this
game to be able to “buy back” lost VP and
ensure a win by the end of the last turn,
whenever that may be.
