$14.95
does not include shipping
Game Design:
Paul Rohrbaugh
Development: Lisa
Rohrbaugh
Graphics: Ilya Kudriashov
Playtesting:
Brian Brennan
Mounted counters are available for an additional $5.00
Two 11 by 17 inch maps | 112 double-sided
units | One Player Aid | One, 8 page Rules Book
IfIf
the “balloon had gone up” in Cold War Europe
during the 1980s an offensive by the Warsaw
Pact and Soviet forces across the North
German Plain in West Germany would occur.
The central sector of the NATO front here
was held by the British Army of the Rhine
(BAOR) supported by West German forces.
The terrain along the frontier with
East Germany was dominated by the Luneburg
Heath, an area marked by swamps, rivers and
forested terrain that favored the defenders.
Once through here, however, the terrain
opened up to flat land that stretched to the
Dutch
and Belgian borders.
A breakthrough here by the Communist forces
would also certainly lead to a collapse of
any
NATO defense of West Germany, and a likely
defeat by the forces of the Free World.
This game came about at the request of my
good friend and Ace play tester, Brian
Brennan. During the early 80s Brian was a
military policeman in intelligence
operations, attached to the 11th Armored
Cavalry. He was stationed in the Fulda Gap
region. While play
testing other games with this design he
requested that I make a game on a possible
“what if” battle for Fulda Gap; what you
have now before is the result.
