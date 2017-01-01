“As long as capitalism and socialism exist, we cannot live in peace. In the end, one or the other will triumph —

a funeral dirge will be sung over the Soviet Republic or over world capitalism.” – V.I. Lenin .



Game Design: Paul Rohrbaugh

Development: Lisa Rohrbaugh

Graphics: Ilya Kudriashov

Playtesting: Brian Brennan



If the “balloon had gone up” in Cold War Europe during the 1980s, another of the hotter spots of that hell would have been the Hof Gap. NATO’s US Seventh Corps and West German forces would be outnumbered by Soviet and East German forces coming from the north, as well as others from the east out of Czechoslovakia. The NATO forces, however, would be defending in terrain that was well suited for defense. A key element for Soviet success would be the quick capture of Nuremburg, where key roads intersected. If the Warsaw Pact and Soviet forces hoped to take West Germany and drive to the Rhine their forces would have to move quickly and ruthlessly through this part of southern West Germany.

testing other games with this design he requested that I make a game on a possible “what if” battle for Fulda Gap; what you have now before is the result. This game came about at the request of my good friend and Ace play tester, Brian Brennan. During the early 80s Brian was a military policeman in intelligenceoperations, attached to the 11th Armored Cavalry. He was stationed in the Fulda Gap region. While playtesting other games with this design he requested that I make a game on a possible “what if” battle for Fulda Gap; what you have now before is the result.