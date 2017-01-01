|
Game Design:
Paul Rohrbaugh
Development: Lisa
Rohrbaugh
Graphics: Ilya Kudriashov
Playtesting:
Brian Brennan
Two 11 by 17 inch maps | 112 double-sided
units | One Player Aid | One, 8 page Rules Book
|
If
the “balloon had gone up” in Cold War Europe
during the 1980s, another of the hotter
spots of that hell would have been the Hof
Gap. NATO’s US Seventh Corps and West German
forces would be outnumbered by Soviet and
East German forces coming from the north, as
well as others from the east out of
Czechoslovakia.
The NATO forces, however, would be defending
in terrain that was well suited for defense.
A key element for Soviet success would be
the quick capture of Nuremburg, where key
roads intersected.
If the Warsaw Pact and Soviet forces hoped
to take West Germany and drive to the Rhine
their forces would have to move quickly and
ruthlessly through this part of southern
West Germany.
This game came about at the request of my
good friend and Ace play tester, Brian
Brennan. During the early 80s Brian was a
military policeman in intelligence
operations, attached to the 11th Armored
Cavalry. He was stationed in the Fulda Gap
region. While play
testing other games with this design he
requested that I make a game on a possible
“what if” battle for Fulda Gap; what you
have now before is the result.
|