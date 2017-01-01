|
Game Design:
Roberto Chiavini
Development: Paul
Rohrbaugh
Graphics: Bruce Yearian Playtesting:
Luca Bernardini, Brian
Brennan,
Andrea Chiavini, Luigi Caruso, Paolo Poli,
and
Paul Rohrbaugh
Two 11 by 17 inch maps | 200 single-sided
units | One Rules Book
Lion’s Heart, Saracens’ Steel
is a part of the
Battles of the Middle Ages Series,
an easy to learn wargame system that tries
to recreate most of the principal battles
fought from Roman Times to the dawning of
Renaissance. These games are designed to be
fast and furious, easy to learn and to play,
but still true to the historical events
portrayed.
The battle of Arsuf is one of the most
peculiar battles of the Crusades.
It was part of the campaign of the Third
Crusade, and an important tactical victory
for King Richard I, “the Lionheart”, against
one of the most famous Saracen leaders of
all time, Saladin (who had crushed the
Crusaders four years earlier at the battle
of Hattin).
However, the battle was insignificant in the
overall strategic situation, as the
Crusaders were unable to take their ultimate
goal, the city of Jerusalem.
