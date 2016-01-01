“The wave of our charge crossed the
highway and pursued those who sought
flight. Stray shots from the thickets
kept falling into the mob on the
highway, killing the enemy as well as
us. The battle on the highway was
practically over. The Germans began to
surrender in large groups.” –account
of M. Kamil Dziewanowski,3rd Lancers, of
the battle.
Background
The German attack on Poland, codenamed
“Case White,” on September 2nd, 1939 was
a gamble on Hitler’s part. He wagered
Poland’s allies of France and Great
Britain would once again cave-in to his
demands and not oppose his invasion.
Even if they did, a lightning-fast war
(blitzkrieg) would make mote any of
their objections once the rival to the
east was subjugated. That a mutual
defense treaty stipulating an invasion
from the east by the Soviet Union only
“sealed the deal” and further secured
Hitler’s risk.
Historically the Germans were stymied in
their attempt to take Piotrków
Trybunalski. Encouraged, and also
increasingly desperate, the Poles
launched their even larger
counter-offensive at the Bzura River a
few days later with the main effort once
again made against the German XVI Corps.
That offensive alarmed the German High
Command, and only compelled the Prusy
Army to retreat due to German
breakthroughs elsewhere.
The Game
Lightning and Steel
is a war game simulation of the climatic
battle fought near the town of Piotrków
Trybunalski during the 1939 invasion of
Poland by Nazi Germany. Taking the
crossroads town was crucial to the
German’s XVI Corps offensive. The Poles
ordered their 1st and 2nd Tank
Battalions, along with elements of two
infantry and one cavalry divisions, to
counter attack and cut off the Germans.
The result was the war’s first major
tank battle, and one that nearly
thwarted the German’s plans. Can you do
as well or better than you historical
counterpart? Learn and enjoy!