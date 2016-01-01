LIGHTNING AND STEEL

The Battle of Piotrkó

w Trybunalski

September 4-5, 1939

“The wave of our charge crossed the highway and pursued those who sought flight. Stray shots from the thickets kept falling into the mob on the highway, killing the enemy as well as us. The battle on the highway was practically over. The Germans began to surrender in large groups.” –account of M. Kamil Dziewanowski,3rd Lancers, of the battle.

Background

The German attack on Poland, codenamed “Case White,” on September 2nd, 1939 was a gamble on Hitler’s part. He wagered Poland’s allies of France and Great Britain would once again cave-in to his demands and not oppose his invasion. Even if they did, a lightning-fast war (blitzkrieg) would make mote any of their objections once the rival to the east was subjugated. That a mutual defense treaty stipulating an invasion from the east by the Soviet Union only “sealed the deal” and further secured Hitler’s risk.

Historically the Germans were stymied in their attempt to take Piotrków Trybunalski. Encouraged, and also increasingly desperate, the Poles launched their even larger counter-offensive at the Bzura River a few days later with the main effort once again made against the German XVI Corps. That offensive alarmed the German High Command, and only compelled the Prusy Army to retreat due to German breakthroughs elsewhere.

The Game

Lightning and Steel is a war game simulation of the climatic battle fought near the town of Piotrków Trybunalski during the 1939 invasion of Poland by Nazi Germany. Taking the crossroads town was crucial to the German’s XVI Corps offensive. The Poles ordered their 1st and 2nd Tank Battalions, along with elements of two infantry and one cavalry divisions, to counter attack and cut off the Germans. The result was the war’s first major tank battle, and one that nearly thwarted the German’s plans. Can you do as well or better than you historical counterpart? Learn and enjoy!