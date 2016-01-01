“In this
hour of trial the General Officer
Commanding calls upon all ranks of
Malaya Command for a determined and
sustained effort to safeguard Malaya and
the adjoining Allied territories. The
eyes of the Empire are upon us. Our
whole position in the Far East is at
stake. The struggle may be long and
grim, but let us resolve to stand fast,
come what may, and prove ourselves
worthy of the great trust which has been
placed in us.”
–
General Archibald Percival, General
Officer Commanding, Malaya.
Background
The situation for the Allies in Malaya
was getting worse almost with every hour
in the opening days of the war with
Japan. Japanese landings at the Kra
Isthmus in the north went virtually
unopposed and their ground troops
advanced steadily southward. On December
10th the Allied battleships
Repulse and
Prince of Wales were sunk with great
loss of life by Japanese torpedo
bombers.
The first line of resistance for the
Allies was at Jitra in the north of
Malaya. Holding on here meant the major
airbase at Alor Star would allow Allied
fighters and bombers to restage and
possibly launch attacks on the Japanese
bases, thereby keeping the enemy at bay
and away from Singapore. One of the main
positions of the Allied defensive line
was at the village of Nangka, just a
couple of miles to the north of the town
of Jitra. The first big battle in Malaya
was about to be fought.
The Game
Game turns, each with many rounds as
both players reveal top cards from their
decks at the start of each round of
play. The side with the highest card
drawn wins the Round. If the winning
player’s card is odd, that side can do 3
Activations or pass. If the winning card
is even, that side can do up to 2
Activations or pass. On ties, the side
that did not get to perform any
Activations in the previous round can
perform two.
The side drawing the first joker gets no
Activations that Round and instead that
player rolls a die to determine if a
Random Event is in effect. When the
second joker is drawn, the turn ends
immediately.