“For Christ’s sake, isn’t there anything else besides C Battery
in the First Armored Division? We’re putting up a helluva fight,
but we can’t hold out all day. Please, please send help!” –
Final radio transmission from Capt. William H. Harrison, Battery
C of the US 1st Armored Division’s 27th
Armored Field Artillery, December 6th, 1942.
$20.95
does not include shipping
Game Design:
Paul Rohrbaugh
Development: Lisa
Rohrbaugh
Graphics: Ilya Kudriashov
Playtesting:
Brian Brennan, Kevin Coy, Dan Thompkins, and
the many students who play tested over the
years and helped make learning fun!
Mounted counters are available for an additional $5.00
Two 11 by 17 inch maps | 264 single-sided
units | One Rules Book
One Helluva Fight
is a low to moderate complexity wargame on
the Battle of Medjez-el-Bab, fought in
northern Tunisia. The Allied landings in
Morocco and Algeria ushered in the collapse
of the Vichy government in France, and a
dramatic strategic shift in the war in
Northern Africa
The first major engagement fought by the
Anglo-American forces of the war occurred
near the crucial crossroads town of
Medjez-el-Bab. A British and American battle
group, named Blade Force and composed of
units from the US
1st
Armored and British
78th
Infantry divisions as well as some
former Vichy French units, initially took
the town and then drove on to Tebourba to
come within striking distance of Tunis
(forward observers could actually see the
minarets of the distant port).
The Germans, however, cobbled together a
battle group of their own, centered on the
newly arrived
5th
Fallschirmjager Regiment (a unit
initially detailed to attack Malta) and
10th
Panzer Division. Supported by Luftwaffe
and Italian Bersaglieri units, a
no-holds-barred tank and infantry fight was
fought in which the Allies were thrown back.
Can you do as well or better?
