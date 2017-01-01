One Helluva Fight is a low to moderate complexity wargame on the Battle of Medjez-el-Bab, fought in northern Tunisia. The Allied landings in Morocco and Algeria ushered in the collapse of the Vichy government in France, and a dramatic strategic shift in the war in Northern Africa

The first major engagement fought by the Anglo-American forces of the war occurred near the crucial crossroads town of Medjez-el-Bab. A British and American battle group, named Blade Force and composed of units from the US 1st Armored and British 78th Infantry divisions as well as some former Vichy French units, initially took the town and then drove on to Tebourba to come within striking distance of Tunis (forward observers could actually see the minarets of the distant port).

The Germans, however, cobbled together a battle group of their own, centered on the newly arrived 5th Fallschirmjager Regiment (a unit initially detailed to attack Malta) and 10th Panzer Division. Supported by Luftwaffe and Italian Bersaglieri units, a no-holds-barred tank and infantry fight was fought in which the Allies were thrown back. Can you do as well or better?