“The first day’s battle could not have
got off to a worse start. The Armoured
Brigade had been blocked by two
squadrons of Pattons and in the first
encounter the brigade had lost more
tanks than the enemy had. The whole of 1
Corps had gained a few kilometres. The
worst consequence of the day’s battle
was its paralyzing effect on the minds
of the higher commanders.” –Commentary
of Indian General Gurcharan on the
results of the first day of the Indian
counter-attack, September 15, 1965.
Background
Hot Blood, Cold Steel is a war game
simulation of the climatic battle fought
near Chawinda, India. On September 1st,
1965 Pakistani forces launched Operation
Grand Slam, an offensive intended to
secure approaches to Jammu and Kashmir
provinces from India. Outnumbered Indian
frontier forces fought desperate holding
actions that successfully held the
Pakistanis to limited gains that brought
them to the outskirts of their
objective, the town of Phillora. On
September 15th Indian forces launched
their counter-attack, Operation Riddle,
that sought to throw back the Pakistanis
and take back the crucial crossroads
town of Chawinda.
What ensued was thelargest tank battle
of the post-WWII era to that date, one
that would only be eclipsed by the 1973
Yom Kippur War.
The Game
5.1 Air and
Pakistani Artillery Unit Determination
Phase:
Each player rolls a die and compares the
results to see how many airunits they
may receive that turn (Day turns only).
The Pakistaniplayer rolls another die to
determine how much artillery support
willbe received that turn.
5.2 Random Event Determination
Phase: One player rolls a die
twice and totals the results. The
following table
is then consulted to determine which of
the random events listed on the Random
Events (end of the rules) is in play for
the turn. Unless otherwise specified
each event may occur as often as it is
rolled in the game.
5.3 Operations Phase:
Players take turns drawing formation
activation markers from the opaque
container. These chits are selected
randomly and blindly from the container.
Possible actions units of an activated
formation
can perform one of the following:
•
Fire Combat: Units may fire on enemy
units in adjacent hexes (2 hex,
long-range fire by armor units only).
• Movement Only: Units may move up to
the limit of their printed movement
point (MP) allowance. Note: Drop any
fraction.
• Movement and Fire: Units may move up
to half of their MP allowance and also
fire with half of their attack factor
(AF), or vice-versa (fire half AF and
then move half MP).
•
Entrench: A unit that does not move or
engage in Fire Combat when activated can
have an Entrenchment marker
placed on it.