HOT BLOOD, COLD STEEL

The Battle of Chawinda



September 15-16, 1965

“The first day’s battle could not have got off to a worse start. The Armoured Brigade had been blocked by two squadrons of Pattons and in the first encounter the brigade had lost more tanks than the enemy had. The whole of 1 Corps had gained a few kilometres. The worst consequence of the day’s battle was its paralyzing effect on the minds of the higher commanders.” –Commentary of Indian General Gurcharan on the results of the first day of the Indian counter-attack, September 15, 1965.

Background

Hot Blood, Cold Steel is a war game simulation of the climatic battle fought near Chawinda, India. On September 1st, 1965 Pakistani forces launched Operation Grand Slam, an offensive intended to secure approaches to Jammu and Kashmir provinces from India. Outnumbered Indian frontier forces fought desperate holding actions that successfully held the Pakistanis to limited gains that brought them to the outskirts of their objective, the town of Phillora. On

September 15th Indian forces launched their counter-attack, Operation Riddle, that sought to throw back the Pakistanis and take back the crucial crossroads town of Chawinda.

What ensued was thelargest tank battle of the post-WWII era to that date, one that would only be eclipsed by the 1973 Yom Kippur War.

The Game

5.1 Air and Pakistani Artillery Unit Determination Phase: Each player rolls a die and compares the results to see how many airunits they may receive that turn (Day turns only). The Pakistaniplayer rolls another die to determine how much artillery support willbe received that turn.

5.2 Random Event Determination Phase: One player rolls a die twice and totals the results. The following table

is then consulted to determine which of the random events listed on the Random Events (end of the rules) is in play for the turn. Unless otherwise specified each event may occur as often as it is rolled in the game.

5.3 Operations Phase: Players take turns drawing formation activation markers from the opaque container. These chits are selected randomly and blindly from the container. Possible actions units of an activated formation

can perform one of the following:

• Fire Combat: Units may fire on enemy units in adjacent hexes (2 hex, long-range fire by armor units only).

• Movement Only: Units may move up to the limit of their printed movement point (MP) allowance. Note: Drop any

fraction.

• Movement and Fire: Units may move up to half of their MP allowance and also fire with half of their attack factor

(AF), or vice-versa (fire half AF and then move half MP).

• Entrench: A unit that does not move or engage in Fire Combat when activated can have an Entrenchment marker

placed on it.





