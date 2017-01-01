|
$7.95
does not include shipping
Game Design:
Paul Rohrbaugh
Graphics: Dariusz Buraczewski
Playtesting: Brian Brennan, Nello Cozzolino,
Paul Rohrbaugh, and Laurent Vesque
Mounted counters are available for an additional $5.00
One 11 by 17 inch map | 22 unmounted double-sided units | One,
6 page Rules Book
|
This is a solitaire game on
the Italian mini-sub attacks at Algeciras
Harbor.
This is a solitaire game on the Italian
mini-sub attacks at Gibraltar Harbor. On
September 18, the Italian submarine Sciré
released 3
two-man crew S.L.C (siluro lenta corsa)
Maiale (Pig) class mini-submarines to attack
Allied shipping in what many thought was an
impregnable harbor, safe from any enemy
attack. The Italian raiders sank three
merchant vessels; the cargo ship Durham and
two tankers, Denbydale and Fiona. For their
daring raid, all 6 of the Italian frogmen,
as well as the entire crew of the submarine
Sciré were hailed as heroes.
The active player takes on the role of the
commanders of the three or four, two-man
crew S.L.C (siluro lenta corsa) Maiale (Pig)
class
mini-submarines. You must endeavor to
overcome the Allied defenses and night-time
visibility to inflict as much damage as
possible
before being killed, captured or escaping.
|