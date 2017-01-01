Decima flottiglia nostra, che beffasti l'inghilterra, vittoriosa ad Alessandria, Malta, Algeri e Gibilterra.



$7.95

does not include shipping



Game Design: Paul Rohrbaugh

Graphics: Dariusz Buraczewski

Playtesting: Brian Brennan, Nello Cozzolino, Paul Rohrbaugh, and Laurent Vesque



Mounted counters are available for an additional $5.00



One 11 by 17 inch map | 22 unmounted double-sided units | One, 6 page Rules Book



solitaire game on the Italian mini-sub attacks at Algeciras Harbor.



This is a solitaire game on the Italian mini-sub attacks at Gibraltar Harbor. On September 18, the Italian submarine Sciré released 3

two-man crew S.L.C (siluro lenta corsa) Maiale (Pig) class mini-submarines to attack Allied shipping in what many thought was an impregnable harbor, safe from any enemy attack. The Italian raiders sank three merchant vessels; the cargo ship Durham and two tankers, Denbydale and Fiona. For their daring raid, all 6 of the Italian frogmen, as well as the entire crew of the submarine Sciré were hailed as heroes.



The active player takes on the role of the commanders of the three or four, two-man crew S.L.C (siluro lenta corsa) Maiale (Pig) class

mini-submarines. You must endeavor to overcome the Allied defenses and night-time visibility to inflict as much damage as possible

