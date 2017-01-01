“As long as capitalism and socialism exist, we cannot live in peace. In the end, one or the other will triumph —

a funeral dirge will be sung over the Soviet Republic or over world capitalism.” – V.I. Lenin .



Game Design: Paul Rohrbaugh

Development: Lisa Rohrbaugh

Graphics: Ilya Kudriashov

Playtesting: Brian Brennan



Two 11 by 17 inch maps | 112 double-sided units | One Player Aid | One, 8 page Rules Book



If the “balloon had gone up” in Cold War Europe during the 1980s, one of the hotter spots of that hell would have been the Fulda Gap.



Communist East Germany’s western border projected a salient that was pointed directly at this

key geographic feature of West Germany. If offered the Soviet and Warsaw Pact forces the shortest and most direct route through West Germany and the Rhine River.



Defending here were the bulk of the US forces committed to NATO. How much of a fight that could be waged here would in large measure determine whether the Communist of Free World would prevail in this very hot and dangerous war.



This game came about at the request of my good friend and Ace play tester, Brian Brennan. During the early 80s Brian was a military policeman in intelligence

operations, attached to the 11th Armored Cavalry. He was stationed in the Fulda Gap region. While play

This game came about at the request of my good friend and Ace play tester, Brian Brennan. During the early 80s Brian was a military policeman in intelligence operations, attached to the 11th Armored Cavalry. He was stationed in the Fulda Gap region. While play testing other games with this design he requested that I make a game on a possible "what if" battle for Fulda Gap; what you have now before is the result.