Game Design:
Paul Rohrbaugh
Development: Lisa
Rohrbaugh
Graphics: Ilya Kudriashov
Playtesting:
Brian Brennan
Two 11 by 17 inch maps | 112 double-sided
units | One Player Aid | One, 8 page Rules Book
If the “balloon
had gone up” in Cold War Europe during the
1980s, one of the hotter spots of that hell
would have been the Fulda Gap.
Communist East Germany’s western border
projected a salient that was pointed
directly at this
key geographic feature of West Germany. If
offered the Soviet and Warsaw Pact forces
the shortest and most direct route through
West Germany and the Rhine River.
Defending here were the bulk of the US
forces committed to NATO. How much of a
fight that could be waged here would in
large measure determine whether the
Communist of Free World would prevail in
this very hot and dangerous war.
This game came about at the request of my
good friend and Ace play tester, Brian
Brennan. During the early 80s Brian was a
military policeman in intelligence
operations, attached to the 11th Armored
Cavalry. He was stationed in the Fulda Gap
region. While play
testing other games with this design he
requested that I make a game on a possible
“what if” battle for Fulda Gap; what you
have now before is the result.
