Game Design:
Mark H. Sheppard
Development: Paul
Rohrbaugh
Graphics: Ilya Kudriashov Playtesting:
Brian Brennan, Lisa and Paul
Rohrbaugh
Two 11 by 17 inch maps | 81 double-sided units
and markers | One Player Aid | One, 8 page Rules Book
Due to the stalemate at Brunete the
Republicans launched a new offensive further
east in Aragon Province. The new offensive
would again be spearheaded by the
International Brigades by the Army of the
East. The goal was to break through the
Nationalist lines and take the key city of
Zaragosa. Success here would compel the
Nationalists to withdraw, bringing relief to
the city of Madrid and demonstrating the
Republican cause could still win the civil
war.
The Nationalists had stripped this portion
of the front of troops, with only three
divisions holding the line. Despite their
superiority in men and tanks, as well as the
commitment of nearly all of the Republican
air force to the offensive, the Nationalists
grimly held to their positions and were able
to disrupt the Republican attack. The
fighting was particularly hard at Belchite,
where fighting degenerated into a
house-to-house slugfest that left the city
in ruins.
By the start of September, the Nationalists
had brought up reinforcements and gained air
superiority. However, the Republican’s
determination managed to hold off the
Nationalist counter-offensive, and by the
6th a stalemate in the war returned here.
