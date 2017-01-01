|
$11.95
does not include shipping
Game Design:
Paul Rohrbaugh
Development: Paul
Rohrbaugh
Graphics:
Darius
Baruczewski
Playtesting:
Brian Brennan and Paul
Rohrbaugh
Mounted counters are available for an additional $6.00
One 11 by 17 inch map | 100 double-sided units
and markers | One, 8 page Rules Book
|
Leading a large
army north Pharaoh Ramses II divided his
army into several combined-armed divisions
each composed of chariots, heavy and light
infantry, and archers. To oppose them
Hittite King Muwatalli gathered an army
composed of similarly armed and equipped
troops and charioteers from throughout the
empire (mostly from modern day Anatolia,
Lebanon and Syria).
The fortress of Kadesh, near the Orontes
river, was the first major obstacle the
Egyptians faced, but their spies assured
them only the Hittite garrison and a few
scattered local troops were located there.
Pharaoh had divided his army on the approach
march to use multiple wells along the
frontier, and to save his men from the
effects of marching through clouds of dust
such a huge host would raise. Pharaoh and
his vanguard division reached the plain
beneath Kadesh and encamped to await the
rest of the army’s arrival. Unfortunately,
the Hittites were already massed at Kadesh,
with the bulk of their chariots concealed by
camouflage along the banks of the river.
When the first Egyptian reinforcement
division approached from the south along the
Orontes river, the Hittites launched a
devastating surprise attack that virtually
annihilated the Egyptian Division in
minutes, sending the survivors fleeing
towards Pharaoh’s encampment. Pharaoh was
faced with his greatest challenge, one that
would result either in the total collapse of
the Egyptian kingdom if the Hittite
onslaught was not checked, or snatching
victory from the jaws of defeat.
|