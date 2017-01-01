



$11.95

does not include shipping



Game Design: Paul Rohrbaugh

Development: Paul Rohrbaugh

Graphics: Darius Baruczewsk i

Playtesting: Brian Brennan and Paul Rohrbaugh



Mounted counters are available for an additional $6.00



One 11 by 17 inch map | 100 double-sided units and markers | One, 8 page Rules Book









Leading a large army north Pharaoh Ramses II divided his army into several combined-armed divisions each composed of chariots, heavy and light infantry, and archers. To oppose them Hittite King Muwatalli gathered an army composed of similarly armed and equipped troops and charioteers from throughout the empire (mostly from modern day Anatolia, Lebanon and Syria). The fortress of Kadesh, near the Orontes river, was the first major obstacle the Egyptians faced, but their spies assured them only the Hittite garrison and a few scattered local troops were located there. Pharaoh had divided his army on the approach march to use multiple wells along the frontier, and to save his men from the effects of marching through clouds of dust such a huge host would raise. Pharaoh and his vanguard division reached the plain beneath Kadesh and encamped to await the rest of the army’s arrival. Unfortunately, the Hittites were already massed at Kadesh, with the bulk of their chariots concealed by camouflage along the banks of the river. When the first Egyptian reinforcement division approached from the south along the Orontes river, the Hittites launched a devastating surprise attack that virtually annihilated the Egyptian Division in minutes, sending the survivors fleeing towards Pharaoh’s encampment. Pharaoh was faced with his greatest challenge, one that would result either in the total collapse of the Egyptian kingdom if the Hittite onslaught was not checked, or snatching victory from the jaws of defeat.

