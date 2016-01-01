“Viva la Muerte!”—Rallying cry of the
Nationalist forces during much of the
Spanish Civil War.
Background
The Republican cause was in serious
jeopardy after a year-and-a-half of
bloody fighting. Many felt it would take
a miracle to rejuvenate an army that was
barely hanging on in
Madrid, and reeling from
repeated Nationalists blows elsewhere in Spain. As winter
settled in, the need for some sort of
victory in the field was increasingly
necessary as
France
and the Soviet Union began wavering in
their support, and Great Britain
stepped up its “blockade” that in
reality only helped the Nationalists.
One of the most direct threats to
Republican survival was the salient to
the south of Madrid. Any further
Nationalist gains in that sector could
cut-off the capital’s link to the rest
of Republican-controlled
Spain.
With little to lose and much to win,
General Enrique Lister’s
11th
Division was placed in the vanguard
of the Republican counter-attack. Their
goal was to take the key defensive
position of La Muela de
Teruel—Teruel’s Tooth.
The Game
The game has 7 Turns, each with many
Rounds. Both players reveal top cards
from their decks at the start of each
round of play. The side with the highest
Card Draw (CD) wins the Round. If the
winning player’s CD is odd, that side
can do 3 Activations (ACTs) or pass. If
the winning CD is even, that side can do
up to 2 ACTs or pass. On ties, the side
that did not get to perform any ACT(s)
in the previous round can perform 1 ACT.
The side drawing the first joker gets no
ACTS that Round and instead that player
rolls a die to determine if a Random
Event is in effect (see the Random
Effects Chart). When the second joker is
drawn, the turn ends immediately (with
no ACTs performed). If this is not the
last turn of the game move the Turn
Record marker up 1 Space on the Game
Record Track. Both players then
reshuffle their decks.