For over a year the Palestinian Liberation
Organization (PLO) had bombarded Israel’s
northern province of Galilee with artillery
and rocket fire.
On June 6, 1982 the Israeli military invaded
southern Lebanon in an operation dubbed
“Peace for Galilee”. The Israeli Defense
Forces (IDF) quickly defeated the PLO’s
armed forces and drove north. Although the
declared aim of the Israeli offensive was to
clear a 40 kilometer “buffer zone” along the
Lebanese/Israeli border, Israeli Defense
Minister, Ariel Sharon, was determined to
eradicate the PLO once and for all, and
hopefully kill its leader, Yassir Arafat.
With new orders the IDF crossed the Litani
River and drove on Beirut where the remnants
of the PLO’s forces were retreating, and
where most of their refugee camps were
located. What ensued was an escalating
conflict that threatened to engulf the
entire mid-east once more in conflict and
bring Lebanon to the brink of abyss of
genocidal civil war.
