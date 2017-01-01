““No one starts a war, or rather, no one in his senses out to do so, without first being clear in his mind what he intends to achieve by that war and how he intends to conduct it.” – Karl von Clauswitz



$20.95

does not include shipping



Game Design: Paul Rohrbaugh

Graphics: David Gomez Prieto

Editing: Lisa Rohrbaugh

Playtesting: Brian Brennan, Lisa and Paul Rohrbaugh



Mounted counters are available for an additional $8.00



Two 11 by 17 inch maps | Two sheets of 140 double-sided units | One Player Aid | Rules Book



For over a year the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) had bombarded Israel’s northern province of Galilee with artillery and rocket fire.



On June 6, 1982 the Israeli military invaded southern Lebanon in an operation dubbed “Peace for Galilee”. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) quickly defeated the PLO’s armed forces and drove north. Although the declared aim of the Israeli offensive was to clear a 40 kilometer “buffer zone” along the Lebanese/Israeli border, Israeli Defense Minister, Ariel Sharon, was determined to eradicate the PLO once and for all, and hopefully kill its leader, Yassir Arafat.



With new orders the IDF crossed the Litani River and drove on Beirut where the remnants of the PLO’s forces were retreating, and where most of their refugee camps were located. What ensued was an escalating conflict that threatened to engulf the entire mid-east once more in conflict and bring Lebanon to the brink of abyss of genocidal civil war.