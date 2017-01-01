|
$14.95
does not include shipping
Game Design:
Paul Rohrbaugh
Editing: Lisa
Rohrbaugh
Graphics: Ilya Kudriashov
Playtesting:
Brian Brennan,
Stefan Anton
Federsel and Stephen Chin-Quee
Mounted counters are available for an additional $6.00
One, 11" by 17" map |
91 single-sided, unmounted counters and markers
| One,
8 page Rules Booklet
|
A Japanese attack at East and West Timor,
despite Portugal’s official neutrality, was
anticipated by the Allies. Soon after the
start of the war, Sparrow Force, comprised
mostly of Australian troops as well as some
from the Dutch East Indies and Great
Britain, occupied East and West Timor and
began preparing defensive works.
To take and secure the colony, and most
importantly its airfield at Penfui, the
Japanese planned an amphibious assault
supported by an ambitious paratrooper
assault by the 1st and 3rd SNLF (Special
Naval Landing Force) Battalions. The fight
for West Timor resulted in a confused and
bitterly fought battle that ultimately
resulted in the destruction and capture of
most of Sparrow Force, one of the largest
and most tragic defeats in Australia’s
military history.
The Japanese paratrooper force, however, was
savaged in the fighting, with nearly half of
their number killed, seriously wounded or
missing. Those that survived were dispersed
throughout the Pacific and never performed
another combat jump in the war.
|