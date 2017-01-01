 
Sharpen your sword and pick up your shield for the call has gone out, the King is on the march!


$10.00
does not include shipping

Price includes the game and card set!

Game Design: Paul Rohrbaugh
Graphics: Bruce Yearian

Mounted counters are available! Inquire by emailing is at support@hfdgames.com
Rock and a Hard Place is a postcard minigame similar to many others designer Paul Rohrbaugh has done with ATO Magazine.

This game is a hypotheitcal simulation of a German airborne invasion of Malta and Fort Benghaisa, a lynchpin of the British defense.

This game dedicated to John Burtt, a true friend, and the inspiration for this game.

  
 
 
