Sharpen your sword and pick up your shield for the call has gone out, the King is on the march!



$10.00

does not include shipping



Price includes the game and card set!





Graphics: Bruce Yearian



Mounted counters are available! Inquire by emailing is at



Game Design: Paul RohrbaughGraphics: Bruce YearianMounted counters are available! Inquire by emailing is at support@hfdgames.com

Rock and a Hard Place is a postcard minigame similar to many others designer Paul Rohrbaugh has done with ATO Magazine.



This game is a hypotheitcal simulation of a German airborne invasion of Malta and Fort Benghaisa, a lynchpin of the British defense.



This game dedicated to John Burtt, a true friend, and the inspiration for this game.