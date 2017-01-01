|
Game Design: Paul
Rohrbaugh
Graphics: Bruce Yearian
|
Rock and a Hard Place is a postcard minigame
similar to many others designer Paul
Rohrbaugh has done with ATO Magazine.
This game is a hypotheitcal simulation of a
German airborne invasion of Malta and Fort
Benghaisa, a lynchpin of the British
defense.
This game dedicated to John Burtt, a true
friend, and the inspiration for this game.
|