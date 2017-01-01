Crossing Fate is an introductory level wargame of the Battle of Issus that was fought by the forces of Darius the Great, King of Persia and Alexander the Great of Macedon along with his Greek Allies. To insure the security of the Macedonian Hegemony, and to wrest control of the Persian Empire’s territories bordering on the Aegean and Mediterranean, Alexander launched an invasion of Anatolia.

The first major battle was fought against the Persian satraps of Anatolia at the Granicus river. Alexander’s forces garnered a decisive victory, and in response Darius traveled west to personally organize his troops for a showdown with the Macedonian interloper. The two sides met along the Pinarus river that ows into the Gulf of Issus. The fates of two empires were about to collide.