In the year 333 BC, Alexander the Great and King Darius III crossed swords for the first time. The official war objective of Macedonia was revenge. Revenge on the Persians for the destructive campaign against Greece, which had taken place 150 years previously.

$11.95
does not include shipping

Game Design: Paul Rohrbaugh
Development: Lisa Rohrbaugh
Graphics: Bruce Yearian
Playtesting: Brian Brennan, Chris Salander, and Emory Earl Toops

Mounted counters are available for an additional $6.00

One 11 by 17 inch map | 57 single-sided units and markers |  One Player Aid | One, 9 page Rules Book

Crossing Fate is an introductory level wargame of the Battle of Issus that was fought by the forces of Darius the Great, King of Persia and Alexander the Great of Macedon along with his Greek Allies. To insure the security of the Macedonian Hegemony, and to wrest control of the Persian Empire’s territories bordering on the Aegean and Mediterranean, Alexander launched an invasion of Anatolia.

 

The first major battle was fought against the Persian satraps of Anatolia at the Granicus river. Alexander’s forces garnered a decisive victory, and in response Darius traveled west to personally organize his troops for a showdown with the Macedonian interloper. The two sides met along the Pinarus river that ows into the Gulf of Issus. The fates of two empires were about to collide.

  
 
 
©2017, High Flying Dice Games, LLC. All rights reserved.