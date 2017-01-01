



$14.95

does not include shipping



Game Design: Roberto Chiavini

Graphics: Bruce Yearian

Development: Paul Rohrbaugh

Playtesting: Brian Brennan, Luigi Caruso, Andrea Chiavini, Paolo Poli, and Paul Rohrbaugh



Mounted counters are available for an additional $5.00







Two 11" x 17" maps | 176 unit counters and markers | 14 playing cards | One 8-page rule book

The Glory that was Greece is a series of games depicting several battles from the ancient world. The games are introductory in level and complexity, designed for fun and competitive play, while also depicting the history of the battles. Battle of Delium: Fought in 424 BC, was part of the Athenian campaign to secure a solid base for further action in the north. It ended with a defeat by a Beotian coalition, and among the dead was the Athenian commander, Hippocrates. Socrates participation in the battle is attested by Plato in the dialogue Symposium, and his heroism is testified by the word of Alcibiades. Battle of Amphipolis: fought with only a few thousand troops from both sides, was a direct clash between the main antagonists in the war, Sparta and Athens. It ended with a decisive victory for the Spartans but, as both commanders died during the fight, it opened the road for the so called Peace of Nicia, that settled the situation for a few years. It also paved the road for the unfortunate Sicilian Expedition by the Athenians, that sealed the fate of the conflict for the Athenians following their catastrophic defeat at Syracuse.