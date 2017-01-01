|
$14.95
does not include shipping
Game Design:
Roberto Chiavini
Graphics: Bruce Yearian
Development: Paul Rohrbaugh
Playtesting:
Brian Brennan, Luigi Caruso, Andrea Chiavini,
Paolo Poli,
and
Paul Rohrbaugh
Mounted counters are available for an additional $5.00
Two 11" x 17"
maps | 176 unit counters and markers | 14
playing cards | One 8-page rule book
|
The Glory that was Greece
is a series of games depicting several
battles from the ancient world. The games
are introductory in level and complexity,
designed for fun and competitive play, while
also depicting the history of the battles.
Battle
of Delium:
Fought
in 424 BC, was part of the Athenian campaign
to secure a solid base for further action in
the north. It ended with a defeat by a
Beotian coalition, and among the dead was
the Athenian commander, Hippocrates.
Socrates participation in the battle is
attested by Plato in the dialogue
Symposium, and his heroism is testified
by the word of Alcibiades.
Battle
of Amphipolis:
fought with only a few thousand troops from
both sides, was a direct clash between the
main antagonists in the war, Sparta and
Athens. It ended with a decisive victory for
the Spartans but, as both commanders died
during the fight, it opened the road for the
so called Peace of Nicia, that settled the
situation for a few years. It also paved the
road for the unfortunate Sicilian Expedition
by the Athenians, that sealed the fate of
the conflict for the Athenians following
their catastrophic defeat at Syracuse.
