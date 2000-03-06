“We’re going to break a lot of bush,
we’re going to move fast, and we’re
going to hit hard!” –General George
Casey, Sr., to Charlie Company in
late-March, before they set out to find
the NVA.
Background
Fortunate Sons: The Anonymous
Battle,
March 26, 1970
portrays the epic fight waged between
the 11th Armored Cavalry and 1st Air
Cavalry against the 9th NVA Infantry
Division.
The NVA laid a clever trap for their
nemesis, the 1st Air Cavalry Division,
in the remote northern region of
Tay Ninh Province,
not far from the border with
Cambodia.
Charlie Company of the 8th Regiment, 1st
Air Cavalry was dispatched to inspect
suspicious activity by the NVA north of
Fire Base Illingworth. On March 26th
they were ambushed by the 1st
Battalion of the NVA's 272 Regiment, 9th
Infantry Division. Deep in jungle
terrain, Charlie Company was cut-off and
unable to call in accurate artillery or
air support. The jungle canopy made
impossible any extraction by helicopter.
It looked like the Communists were about
to wipe-out and capture over 100 US
soldiers.
Four kilometers away was Alpha troop of
the 11th Armored Cavalry, along with
Alpha Company of the 8th Regiment of the
1st Air Cav. Commander John Poindexter,
monitoring the increasingly desperate
radio messages from Charlie Company
wasted no time in ordering his men to
"Saddle Up!" in order to rescue their
trapped comrades. Busting through jungle
and risking ambush, the rescue and
battle fought here in March, 1970 rank
among the war's most epic and amazing
fights.
|
|
|Click on an
image to see a larger version
The Game
Each scenario has a number of turns (up
to eight each for the Ambush and
Battle
scenarios, up to sixteen for the
Campaign scenario), each with many
Rounds. Players reveal top cards from
their decks. The side with the highest
Card Draw (CD) wins the Round. If the
winning player’s CD is odd, that side
can do 5 Activations (ACTs) or pass. If
the winning CD is even, that side can do
up to 4 ACTs or pass. On ties, the side
that did not get to perform any ACT(s)
in the previous round wins but performs
1 less ACT (3 with even, 4 with odd).
The side drawing the first joker gets no
ACTs that round, and instead that player
rolls a die to determine if a Random
Event is in effect (see the Random
Effects Chart). When the second joker is
drawn, the turn ends immediately (with
no ACTs performed). Move the Turn Record
marker up 1 Turn. Both players then
reshuffle their decks. Map shows the
area in which the “anonymous” battle was
fought.