$14.95
does not include shipping
Game Design:
Paul Rohrbaugh
Editing: Lisa
Rohrbaugh
Graphics: Bruce Yearian Playtesting:
Nicolas Aubert, Brian Brennan, and Andy
Field
Mounted counters are available for an additional $6.00
One, 11" by 17" map |
242 single-sided, unmounted counters and
markers | One
Players Aid Sheet | One,
8 page Rules Booklet
The South American countries of Peru,
Bolivia and Chile united in defying the
Spanish government access to the nitrate
rich Chincha Islands, and over other trade
issues. Anti-Spanish riots and atrocities
against Spanish citizens in these nations
led to Spain ordering a powerful squadron of
warships.
After taking the islands and announcing a
blockade the Spanish Admiral Casto Mendez
Nuñez announced that unless reparations were
paid and apologies given by the South
American Allied nations to Spain, the
Spanish ships would begin attacking their
shipping and ports.
The Spanish fleet’s attack at Callao
was violent and damaging. Nearly 6,000
shells were fired by the Spanish ships
alone, causing many casualties and much
damage to the port’s defensive works and
Allied warships. The Spanish fleet, however,
also suffered with several of their warships
severely damaged, crippled, or nearly
sinking by the end of the afternoon when
Admiral Nuñez ordered the Spanish fleet to
break off and retire. Although inconclusive
both sides claimed victory.
