“The boys were confident and
kidding. But there was a solemn, deep undertone to all the
kidding for we realized fully that many would not come out of it
alive.—Reflection by Samuel Levinger, member of the Abraham
Lincoln Brigade, about the eve of the Republican Brunete
offensive.
$14.95
does not include shipping
Game Design:
Paul Rohrbaugh
Graphics: Ilya Kudriashov
Playtesting:
Brian Brennan and Paul Rohrbaugh
Mounted counters are available for an additional $6.00
Two 11 by 17 inch maps | 98 double-sided
units and markers | One,
8 page Rules Book
The first half of 1937 was an almost
complete series of disasters for the
Republican cause in the north and west of
Spain. Only in the territories leading to
Madrid and to the south were the
Nationalists thwarted, but at an
increasingly bloody cost. The Soviet Union
sent massive amounts of weaponry and
equipment, while volunteers poured in from
throughout Europe, the US and Canada to
support the Republican cause.
The leadership of the Republican military
decided to launch a counter-attack against
the Nationalists that were deployed directly
west of Madrid. The plan was to attack from
the Republican held northern salient to take
the crucial town of Brunete, and the main
highway leading to Madrid to its south.
Success here would compel the fascists to
withdraw from the territory closest to the
national capitol, and give the Republicans a
badly needed victory. One of the largest
battles of the war to-date was about to
unfold.
