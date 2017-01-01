“At 2 a.m. on 5 June the yellow Republican Tiger gathered in his long tail and laid down and died for lack of nourishment.” –American correspondent James W. Davidson comment upon the surrender of the last Chinese garrison in Keelung, Formosa. .



Game Design: Paul Rohrbaugh

Development: Lisa Rohrbaugh

Graphics: Bruce Yearian

Playtesting: Brian Brennan, Chris Salander, and Emory Earl Toops



One 11 by 17 inch map | 57 single-sided units and markers | One Player Aid | One, 9 page Rules Book



Brave and Noble Fights Expansion #2 is the third and final installment of campaigns and battles involving the Chinese before the turn of the 19th century.



The Battle for Formosa was the final large-scale campaign associated with the Sino-Japanese War of 1894-95. The island was ceded to Japan in April 1895 by the Treaty of Shimonoseki which ended the war but the island proclaimed its independence from China and formed a republic in May 1895 following Japan's victory.



Theis the third and final installment of campaigns and battles involving the Chinese before the turn of the 19th century. “The Chinese troops equipped with good weapons or bad, without drill, and unskilled in foreign tactics, protected by magnificent forts with big modern guns, or behind mud walls with jingals, conducted themselves always with scarcely a redeeming feature. Their forces never advanced to make an attack unless they were confident that their position permitted of an easy retreat and that they greatly outnumbered their opponents. I know of hardly a single instance where, in the clearing, they have held their own against an approaching force, under anywhere near equal conditions. It is a usual manoeuvre for the Chinese to draw themselves up in mighty splendour on some open plot of ground in full view of the enemy, and should the latter advance towards them, to commence to fire off every available firearm, although they may be entirely out of range. This continues until the enemy has advanced sufficiently near to make his bullets felt in the Chinese ranks, and then there is a scatter and a scramble for a safer position, where their forces rally again to repeat the same tactics as before” –American correspondent James Davidson’s report on the war in Formosa.