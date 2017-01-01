|
Game Design:
Paul Rohrbaugh
Development: Lisa
Rohrbaugh
Graphics: Bruce Yearian
Playtesting:
Brian Brennan, Chris Salander, and Emory
Earl Toops
The
Brave and Noble Fights Expansion #2
is the third and final installment of
campaigns and battles involving the Chinese
before the turn of the 19th century.
The Battle for Formosa was the final
large-scale campaign associated with the
Sino-Japanese War of 1894-95. The island
was ceded to Japan in April 1895 by the
Treaty of Shimonoseki which ended the war
but the island proclaimed its independence
from China and formed a republic in May 1895
following Japan's victory.
“The Chinese troops equipped with good
weapons or bad, without drill, and unskilled
in foreign tactics, protected by magnificent
forts with big modern guns, or behind mud
walls with jingals, conducted themselves
always with scarcely a redeeming feature.
Their forces never advanced to make an
attack unless they were confident that their
position permitted of an easy retreat and
that they greatly outnumbered their
opponents. I know of hardly a single
instance where, in the clearing, they have
held their own against an approaching force,
under anywhere near equal conditions. It is
a usual manoeuvre for the Chinese to draw
themselves up in mighty splendour on some
open plot of ground in full view of the
enemy, and should the latter advance towards
them, to commence to fire off every
available firearm, although they may be
entirely out of range. This continues until
the enemy has advanced sufficiently near to
make his bullets felt in the Chinese ranks,
and then there is a scatter and a scramble
for a safer position, where their forces
rally again to repeat the same tactics as
before” –American correspondent James
Davidson’s report on the war in Formosa.
|