$7.95
does not include shipping
Game Design:
Paul Rohrbaugh
Graphics: Dariusz Buraczewski
Playtesting: Brian Brennan, Nello Cozzolino,
Paul Rohrbaugh, and Laurent Vesque
Mounted counters are available for an additional $5.00
One 11 by 17 inch map | 22 unmounted double-sided units | One,
6 page Rules Book
This is a solitaire game on
the Italian mini-sub attacks at Algeciras
Harbor.
Starting in December of 1942, and again in
May and July of
1943, the Italians used an interned
freighter, the Olterra, as a base from which
their “frogmen” limpeters commandoes
conducted daring
night-time raids against Allied shipping in
the harbor near Gibraltar. The raiders’ base
of operations was never discovered until
Italy surrendered on September 8, 1943.
During the time they were active; the
Italian commandos sank or severely damaged
many Allied
ships, making them one of the most daring
clandestine raiding forces of WWII.
The active player takes on the role of the
commanders of the three or four, two-man
crew S.L.C (siluro lenta corsa) Maiale (Pig)
class
mini-submarines. You must endeavor to
overcome the Allied defenses and night-time
visibility to inflict as much damage as
possible
before being killed, captured or escaping.
