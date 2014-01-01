High Flying Dice Games,LLC is proud to present...
September's Cosairs
September's Corsairs
Following the outbreak of another world war in September 1939
the National Air Races, including its showpiece Thompson Trophy
race, were suspended for the duration of the war. In September
1946 the National Air Races were back, now under the leadership
of the Cleveland Air Foundation. The Thompson Trophy races,
however, were changed from those of the pre-war era.
Gone were the racers built by private aircraft corporations or
made by designer pilot craftsmen. In their places were war
surplus fighter planes stripped of their armaments and modified
for even more horsepower. The modified Corsairs, Air Cobras,
Mustangs and Lightnings were flown almost exclusively by a
younger generation of pilots groomed by wartime training and
experience.
With no limits and few rules, the post war Thompson Trophy races
portended for those who sat in a brand new purpose-built
grandstand even greater thrilling aerial spectacles than those
witnessed seven years before.
September's Corsairs completes the game
format presentation of all of the Thompson Trophy Air
Races. I am not old enough to have been able to witness
any of these races, but became enthralled with their
history at a very young age. I have built model kits
since a child, and recall when I purchased a kit of air
racer that the store proprietor told me that they raced
those planes in nearby Cleveland. I must have been
dubious as he then brought out of his office a scrapbook
he had made when he was younger, showing me photos and
souvenirs of the races he attended. The games you have
now before you are the products of that initial
encounter made nearly 60 years ago.
|September's Corsairs adds 17 new
pilot cards. Pilots such as 'Tex'
Johnson, Dick Becker, Wilson Newhall, Tony
LaVier and Cook Cleland.
Also added have been 15 new plane
cards like Steve Beville's P-51D
the 'Galloping Ghost', Ben McKillen's F2G the
'Race 57' and Bill Odom's highly modified P-51C
'The Beguine'
Each game of September's Corsairs
comes with a full color and illustrated 8-page
Rules of Play booklet which
adds rules for novice pilots, daredevil pilots,
outstanding experince of some pilots as well as
pushing the technological edge of these great
wartime aircraft.
September's Corsairs is an expansion of
our September's Eagles
game and is not a stand alone game. You must own
September's Eagles to play.
