Sample of Operation
Compass Game
Volume 1
Volume 2
Volume 3
Volume 4
Volume 5
Volume 6
See the web page for details!
$10.95
$10.95
$10.95
$10.95
$10.95
$10.95
Lines in the
Sand: Six Battles in WWII North Africa. Lines
in the Sand is
a series of six minigames that portray famous
WWII battles fought in North Africa.
Lines in the Sand vol. 1: Operation Compass,
December 9-11, 1940
Lines in the Sand vol. 2: The Assault on
Bardia, January 3-5, 1941
Lines in the Sand vol. 3: Operation Brevity,
May 15-16, 1941
Lines in the Sand vol. 4: The Battle of Bir
Hakeim, June 8-11, 1942
Lines in the Sand vol. 5: The First Battle
of El Alamein, July 1-5, 1942
Lines in the Sand vol. 6: Battle of
Kasserine Pass, February 19-20, 1943
The Operation Compass game
has one 8.5 by 11 inch map, and 44 units. All of
the other games have one map that measures 5 by
6 inches and 20 units. Players use a standard
deck of playing cards to activate units and
resolve combat. A custom series card set, that
can be used with all of the games, is available
for separate purchase, or can be had as a free
bonus for those who purchase the entire series
of games in one go.
Each
game in the series sell for $10.95 each plus shipping. Mounted counters
can be had for $8.00 each. The Lines
in the Sand custom card set, that
can be used with all of the games in the series, is $11.00 plus
shipping, or can be had as a free bonus for those who purchase the
entire series.
SPECIAL:
You can also purchase the entire series,
with mounted counters and the series custom card set in a special boxed
set, for $105.00 plus shipping (a savings of 20%!).
Sample of Volume 3, Operatin Brevity